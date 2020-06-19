Barbara Belle
Barbara Belle

Calhoun Falls - Barbara Anne Bell, 80, of Calhoun Falls, wife of David Bell, died Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the Abbeville Nursing Home. She was born in Mobile, AL to the late S.T. and Etoyle Moon McGarity.

A Celebration of Barbara's Life will be 2:30PM, Sunday, June 21, 2020 at the Harris Funeral Home, Calhoun Falls Chapel with Pastor Dewayne Lambeth officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. The service will be live streamed and may be accessed by visiting https://www.facebook.com/northsidecf/.

A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com.

Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Calhoun Falls Chapel is assisting the Bell family.




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
