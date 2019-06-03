|
|
Barbara Black
Honea Path - Barbara Faye McLane Black, 79, wife of David Black, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Rainey Hospice House in Anderson.
Born in Anderson County, she was the daughter of the late Rev. E. T. McLane and Lodemia McLane. She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church where she was active as a Sunday School teacher and choir member. She was a homemaker.
In addition to her husband of the home, Mrs. Black is survived by one son: Rev. Gregory Lane Black and wife Suzanne of Anderson; two sisters: Joyce Pitts of Honea Path and Joann Stancil of Seneca; a grandson: Jordan Black; and a granddaughter, Jenn Black.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Pruitt Funeral Home with Rev. Archie Sharpe and Rev. Greg Black officiating. Burial will follow at the Garden of Memories.
The family is at the home and will receive friends Tuesday from 12:30 - 1:30 PM prior to the service at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on June 3, 2019