Services
Pruitt Funeral Home
603 N. Main St.
Honea Path, SC 29654
864-369-2461
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Pruitt Funeral Home
603 N. Main St.
Honea Path, SC 29654
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Pruitt Funeral Home
603 N. Main St.
Honea Path, SC 29654
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Black
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Black

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Barbara Black Obituary
Barbara Black

Honea Path - Barbara Faye McLane Black, 79, wife of David Black, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Rainey Hospice House in Anderson.

Born in Anderson County, she was the daughter of the late Rev. E. T. McLane and Lodemia McLane. She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church where she was active as a Sunday School teacher and choir member. She was a homemaker.

In addition to her husband of the home, Mrs. Black is survived by one son: Rev. Gregory Lane Black and wife Suzanne of Anderson; two sisters: Joyce Pitts of Honea Path and Joann Stancil of Seneca; a grandson: Jordan Black; and a granddaughter, Jenn Black.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Pruitt Funeral Home with Rev. Archie Sharpe and Rev. Greg Black officiating. Burial will follow at the Garden of Memories.

The family is at the home and will receive friends Tuesday from 12:30 - 1:30 PM prior to the service at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on June 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now