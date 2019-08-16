Services
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
Barbara C. James

Barbara C. James Obituary
Barbara C. James

Anderson, SC - Barbara Call James, 77, widow of Jerry Dallas James, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019.

Born in Mocksville, NC, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Margaret Mayberry Call. She was retired from AnMed Health Medical Center and was a member of Concord Baptist Church.

Survivors include two sons, Robert James and wife, Hengameh of Portland, Oregon and Kevin James of Anderson; and two sisters, Sarah Surratt and Jan Lewis.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 17, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel conducted by Dr. Don Cox. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. Saturday prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Concord Baptist Church, 1012 Concord Road, Anderson, SC 29621.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Aug. 16, 2019
