Barbara C. Scott
Anderson, SC - Barbara C. Scott passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019, at AnMed Health Medical Center. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Bill Scott of Anderson, daughter Chrystelle Scott of Greenville and grandson Preslar Scott/Skaar of Spartanburg.
Memorial services will be held at Grace Episcopal Church on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at 2 p.m. A reception will be held following the service.
Memorials may be sent to Grace Episcopal Church or Meals on Wheels of Anderson.
Sullivan-King Mortuary
www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Aug. 13, 2019