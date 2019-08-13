Services
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Grace Episcopal Church
Anderson, SC - Barbara C. Scott passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019, at AnMed Health Medical Center. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Bill Scott of Anderson, daughter Chrystelle Scott of Greenville and grandson Preslar Scott/Skaar of Spartanburg.

Memorial services will be held at Grace Episcopal Church on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at 2 p.m. A reception will be held following the service.

Memorials may be sent to Grace Episcopal Church or Meals on Wheels of Anderson.

www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Aug. 13, 2019
