Barbara Cheryl Dodson Fuller
Anderson - October 15, 1947 - January 20, 2020
Barbara Cheryl Dodson Fuller, 72, wife of Marty Fuller of Anderson, died Monday, January 20, 2020 at her residence.
Born in Greenville, SC on October 15, 1947, she was a daughter of the late Gilford Edward Dodson and the late Kathleen Henson Dodson.
She was retired from the admitting department of AnMed Health Medical Center and had worked for several years with Blue Cross/Blue Shield during her time in Surfside Beach, SC. She was also a volunteer with the United Way.
She is survived by her husband, Marty Fuller, son, Johnny Clark, and her grandsons, Justin and Cameron Clark. She is also survived by her brother Eddie Dodson and a sister, Yvonne Dodson.
A service to celebrate her life will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 12:00pm in The Tribute Room of The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center 1621 Pearman Dairy Rd. Anderson, SC 29625.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to United Way of Anderson County, 604 N Murray Ave, Anderson, SC 29625.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.standardfuneralcenter.com
THE STANDARD CREMATION & FUNERAL CENTER
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020