Barbara Davis
Anderson - Barbara Davis, 80, wife of the late Samuel (Bo) Davis, passed on Sunday, February 23, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Newton and Emma Slatten, and the last surviving member of her immediate family. She is survived by a granddaughter, Tayler Davis, a sister-in-law and daughter-in-law, as well as many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her loving son John Davis, three brothers, and one sister. The family would like to thank the staff of Carolina Gardens of Laurens for helping Barbara and her family through her journey. There will be a Celebration of Life for Barbara at the Honea Path Pentecostal Holiness Church on March 1 at 3:00 pm, followed by a private burial at a later date.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020