Barbara Dawson Bone
Anderson, SC - Barbara Dawson Bone, 80, wife of Robert E. "Bob" Bone, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020.
Born in Laurens, SC, she was the daughter of the late Robert L. and Maude Power Dawson. She was a 1957 graduate of Anderson Girl's High School where she was a majorette and excelled in athletics. Barbara was a devoted member of Midway Presbyterian Church where she served in many capacities and was known for her wonderful chicken pot pie. She was also an avid gardener.
In addition to her husband of 64 years, Bob, she is survived by a daughter, Lisa Welborn (Wes); son, Scott Bone; three grandchildren whom she adored, Jason Welborn (Kelin), Zachary Welborn, and Sara Welborn Crews; her five great-grandchildren, Amelia Welborn, Quinn Welborn, Kaylin Crews, Bryce Crews, and Hadley Crews; sister, Patricia Embler (Paul); sister-in-law, Marie Mitchell; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Sue Metz and Sally Dawson Milliken.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, February 3, at Midway Presbyterian Church conducted by Dr. John McCallum. The family will receive friends at the church following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 285, Anderson, SC 29622, or Midway Presbyterian Church, 3238 Midway Road, Anderson, SC 29621.
Sullivan-King Mortuary
www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020