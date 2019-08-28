Services
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
For more information about
Barbara Emhof
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Latimer Memorial United Methodist Church
Belton, SC
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
Latimer Memorial United Methodist Church
Belton, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Emhof
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Emhof


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Emhof Obituary
Barbara Emhof

Anderson, SC - Barbara Ann Bessenbacher Emhof, 71, of Anderson, SC, formerly of Edmeston, NY, passed away August 23, 2019.

Survivors include her husband, Robert (Bob) Emhof; children, Amy Lyn Lane (James) and Pamela Jo McAlister (Craig); grandchildren, Matthew and Emily McAlister; brother, Bud Bessenbacher; sister, Jo Ann Koenig; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be 3 p.m., Friday, August 30, at Latimer Memorial United Methodist Church in Belton, SC. Visitation one hour prior to service.

Memorials may be made to Latimer Memorial United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 357, Belton, SC 29627, or Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
Download Now