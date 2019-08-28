|
|
Barbara Emhof
Anderson, SC - Barbara Ann Bessenbacher Emhof, 71, of Anderson, SC, formerly of Edmeston, NY, passed away August 23, 2019.
Survivors include her husband, Robert (Bob) Emhof; children, Amy Lyn Lane (James) and Pamela Jo McAlister (Craig); grandchildren, Matthew and Emily McAlister; brother, Bud Bessenbacher; sister, Jo Ann Koenig; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be 3 p.m., Friday, August 30, at Latimer Memorial United Methodist Church in Belton, SC. Visitation one hour prior to service.
Memorials may be made to Latimer Memorial United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 357, Belton, SC 29627, or Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Aug. 28, 2019