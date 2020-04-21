Services
Anderson - Barbara Fields Bannister, age 84, of Anderson, SC, a beloved mother and grandmother, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family.

Born in Anderson, SC, on October 7, 1935, Barbara was the only child of the late William Jeff Fields and the late Lena Lewis Fields. She was a graduate of Girls High where she played softball and the Carolina School of Commerce. She retired as a teacher's aide in Special Education teaching primary and elementary students at the Children's Rehabilitation Center of Amarillo, TX. She was fluent in sign language, was the volunteer and social chairperson for her school, was an accomplished seamstress and enjoyed dancing, especially, The Shag. Barbara was a member of Boulevard Baptist Church.

Barbara is survived by her children and their spouses, Dennis Calhoun "Skip" Bannister, Jr. (Ashley), Denise Holley, Hope Campbell (John), Faith McDonald (Eddie), and Mia Bryant (Ron); grandchildren, Brandie Campbell, Mandie Cummins, Jeffrey Holley, Roxanne Bannister, Holley Bannister, Ford McDonald, Martin Bryant and Berkley Bryant; great-grandchildren, Trey, Albert and R. J. Pointer, Harlie, Grayson and Justice Bannister, Campbell Grace Cummins, Autumn Floyd, and Amalyn Holley; and a special niece, Tandy Wickiser.

In addition to her parents Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Dennis Calhoun Bannister, Sr.; a son-in-law, Leon Holley; and her sister-in-law, Shirley Ayers.

The family will have a private funeral service. Entombment will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Family and friends may pay their respects on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at The McDougald Funeral Home between the hours of 9:00am and 5:00pm.

The family will be at their respective homes and suggest flowers to be optional. Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.

Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
