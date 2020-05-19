|
Barbara Hooper Smith
Twin City, GA - Barbara Louise Snider Hooper Smith, 85, formerly of Anderson, SC, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 at Twin View Health and Rehab.
Born December 16, 1934 in Easley, SC, she was the daughter of the late Julian R. Snider and Annie Moore Snider. She was twice married, first to the late Harold A. Hooper and then to the late Junior Lee Smith.
Barbara was a graduate of Anderson Girls High and retired from LaFrance Industries after over 20 years of faithful service. She was a member of Concord Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Janet H. Hunsinger and her husband, Melvin of Starr, SC; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
In addition to her first and second husband and her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Harold A. Hooper, Jr.; brother, Leroy Snider; and sister, Margaret Snider Coker.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with Dr. Bob Marcaurelle officiating.
The family will be at the home of her daughter.
