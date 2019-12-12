Resources
Barbara Lee Campbell Johnson

Belton - Barbara Lee Campbell Johnson, 73, wife of John Carroll Johnson, died Tuesday December 10, 2019 at her residence.

Born March 9, 1946 in Anderson County to the late Marvin and Sadie Bell Campbell Brock, she was a homemaker and member of Trinity Baptist Church.

She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

Surviving other than her husband of the home are her son, Frank Johnson and wife Kim of Belton; her grandchildren, Sarah McIntosh (Jeremy) and Lee Vaughn; 3 great grandchildren; her sisters, Dianne Hughes (Richard), Judy McGill (John), Christina Brock, all of Anderson, Jan Bannister (Frank) of Belton; her brothers, Daniel Campbell (Judy) of Honea Path, Tony Campbell of Ware Shoals, Scotty Campbell (Rita) of Anderson, Donnie Campbell (Loretta) of Belton, and Monty Brock.She was predeceased by a sister, Debbie Gunner.

Graveside services will be conducted Friday at 10:00 AM at M.J. Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery with Rev. Robbie Robertson and Rev. Ron Ellison officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

The family is at the home of her son, Frank and Kim Johnson.

Memorials may be made to Trinity Baptist Church Building Fund, 324 Belton Dr. Williamson, SC 29697.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.coxfuneralhome1882.com

Cox Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
