Anderson - Barbara Leigh Earle died November 26, 2020, at the age of 81 in her home in Anderson. Barbara was born February 4, 1939, in southern New Jersey near the seashore. She enjoyed playingpiano and dancing, and she was cheerleading captain atPleasantville High School. Her senior class voted her Best Dancer, Most School Spirit, and Best Sense of Humor. She earned her B.S. in Business Education from Cedar Crest College. Barbara worked selling taffy on the Atlantic City boardwalk, then as a switchboard operator, and later taughtEnglish, business, and typing. Barbara enjoyed swimming, ice-skating, and music.
Barbara, a life-long Episcopalian, married Robert Folger Earle in the fall of 1964 at St. James Episcopal in Atlantic City. She was a loving daughter, sister, friend, wife, mother, aunt, and Nana. Barbara leaves behind her husband of 56 years, Robert, her brother Phil Leigh, and her three children - Susan Earle Andrews, Robert M. Earle, and Catherine Earle Neal. Barbara is also survived by her six grandchildren - Jake, Jonathan, Sarah, Jessica, Taylor, and Josh. In addition to her parents, Philip and Elsie Leigh, she was predeceased by her brother, Richard Earl Leigh.
The family wishes to thank HOPE Women's Cancer Center and Hospice of the Upstate for their excellent care.
A private memorial service will be held at Grace Episcopal Church at a later date. Memorials may be made to Grace Episcopal Church, 711 S McDuffie St., Anderson SC 29621 or the Children's Home Society of Virginia (https://chsva.org
).
