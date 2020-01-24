|
|
Barbara Louise Thomas Suttles
Las Vegas - Barbara Louise Thomas Suttles, 84, wife of the late Carl E. Suttles passed away Saturday morning, January 18, 2020, at the Silverado Ranch Memory Care in Las Vegas, NV.
Barbara was born in Pickens County, SC, on September 17, 1935, to proud parents William "Willie" Mancil Thomas and Cannie Sentell Thomas. Barbara spent her younger years in Walhalla and eventually settled in Anderson County. She was employed in the textile industry for most of her adult life and was a member of Zion Methodist Church in Anderson. In 2015 Barbara had a major setback in her life and decided to move to the southwest with her nephew and his wife. She lived in Mesa, AZ and Henderson, NV.
Barbara had a loving spirit and enjoyed watching Clemson football and NASCAR, sitting on the front porch in her rocking chair watching the humming birds and traveling.
She is survived by two sisters: Wilma Katherine Kelley and Helen Thomas Hunt, both of Walhalla; eight nephews and nieces: Carl Thomas, Doug Tench, Kathy Smith, Ray Thomas, Cindy Lobo, Billy Ray Kelley, Karen Atkison, and Kevin Kelley.
She is now reunited with her father, mother, husband, her brother Alvin Thomas and sister Patricia Baldwin.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Davenport Funeral Home Chapel.
The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 AM prior to the service at Davenport Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Oconee Memorial Park.
Flowers are accepted.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020