Barbara Saliares "Greer" Isbell
Barbara "Greer" Saliares Isbell

Belton - Barbara "Greer" Saliares Isbell, 82, of 20 Stringer St. died Sunday, June 7, 2020 at McCormick Rehab & Health Center.

Born in Anderson, she was the daughter of the late Luther A. and Rosa Campbell Greer. She was a member of Westside Church of God of Prophecy of Anderson.

Surviving are: daughter, Janice Christine Waters of Belton; brothers, George Campbell of Anderson and Paul Greer of Belton; 6 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph Saliares, her second husband, Odell S. Isbell, and her daughters, JoAnn Bryant, and Mildred Hawkins.

Service will be held 11am Friday at Cox Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Norman Black officiating. Burial will follow at Belton Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Thursday from 7pm until 9pm at Cox Funeral Home.

Flowers are optional or memorials may be made to St. Jude Children Research or Wounded Warriors Project.

The family will be at the home of Janice Waters, 434 Benton Rd. Belton, SC.

Cox Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

WWW.COXFUNERALHOME1882.COM




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
