Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
6:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
1:00 PM
New Hope Baptist Church
Belton, SC
View Map
New York - Barbara Sue Ware age 73, of New York passed Saturday April 13, 2019 in New York, she was born in Anderson County and was the daughter of the late James Luther Ware, and Bertha Mae Ware. Survivors include one daughter Adrienne Brooks. Funeral services will be held Saturday 1:00P.M. at New Hope Baptist Church Belton S.C., burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday evening from 6:30-7:30 P.M. at Holloway's Funeral Home. To see full obituary visit www.hollowaysfuneralhomeofsouthcarolina.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on May 3, 2019
