Barry Dean "Bedrock" Richardson



Anderson - Barry Dean "Bedrock" Richardson, 59, of Anderson, SC passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Anmed Health after an extended illness.



Born on February 4, 1961 in Anderson, SC he was the son of the late William Lester Richardson and Mary Irene Richardson Simpson. Known as "Bedrock" to most, Barry was an outdoorsman who loved to fish. He graduated in 1978 from McDuffie High School.



He is survived by his brothers: Dennis Edward Richardson (Donna Sue) and Robert Joe Richardson (Mary); sister-in-law: Bobbie G. Richardson; and many nieces, nephews, and special friends.



In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers: William Thomas "Tommy" Richardson, Kenneth Wayne Richardson, and Mark Timothy Richardson.



Private family services will be held.



Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory, South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.









