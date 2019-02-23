Services
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
Barry Martin
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery
Anderson, SC
Barry Martin Obituary
Barry Martin

Sandy Springs - Barry Hugh Martin, 71, passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Rainey Hospice House.

Born November 11, 1947, in Pickens, he was the son of the late Hugh and Bettie Holder Martin. He served in the U.S. Army. He was retired from Michelin Tire Corporation, where he worked in the G-lab. He was an avid fisherman and belonged to several Bass clubs.

Survivors include his wife, Carolyn McClellan Martin, of the home; sisters, Sandra Davis (Richard) of Seneca and Jean Martin of Pickens; sister-in-law, Marlene Clamp of Anderson; six nieces and nephews; eight great-nieces and nephews; six great-great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Eddie Martin, and a brother-in-law, Parker Clamp, Jr., and fur baby Scootie.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM Monday, February 25th, at M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery in Anderson, SC. The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 PM, Sunday at the mortuary.

The family would like to thank Richard M. Campbell Veterans Nursing Home and Hospice of the Upstate for their compassion and care during this time.

Memorials may be made to Richard M. Campbell Veteran Nursing Home, 4605 Belton Hwy, Anderson, SC 29621. Sullivan-King Mortuary, www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Feb. 23, 2019
