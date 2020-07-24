1/
Barry Morgan
Barry Morgan

Honea Path - Barry Dale Morgan, 61, resident of 5677 Keowee Rd. passed away Monday July 20, 2020 at his home.

He was a son of the late Edward W. Morgan and Sara Snipes Morgan.

He is survived by: a daughter Brooke Johnson (Brandon) of Simpsonville, SC; a sister Barbara Hudson (Gordon) of Lexington, SC; three grandchildren and a niece and a nephew.

A Celebration of Barry's life will be conducted at a later date.

Chandler-Jackson Funeral is in charge.




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
