Barry Morgan



Honea Path - Barry Dale Morgan, 61, resident of 5677 Keowee Rd. passed away Monday July 20, 2020 at his home.



He was a son of the late Edward W. Morgan and Sara Snipes Morgan.



He is survived by: a daughter Brooke Johnson (Brandon) of Simpsonville, SC; a sister Barbara Hudson (Gordon) of Lexington, SC; three grandchildren and a niece and a nephew.



A Celebration of Barry's life will be conducted at a later date.



Chandler-Jackson Funeral is in charge.









