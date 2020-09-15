1/
Beatrice Burdette
Beatrice Burdette

Anderson - Beatrice Ruth Burdette, 95, of Anderson, SC passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020.

She was the daughter of the late Marvin and Taney Johnson.

She is survived by her son: Donnie Burdette (Pam); daughter: Brenda Stamps (Jacky); son-in-law: Winston Hanvey; 8 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother: Harold Johnson; sister: Amy Winn; and daughter: Glenda Hanvey.

A funeral service will be held at 11am on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Sosebee Mortuary, South Chapel. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 10am - 11am, at the South Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Calvary Home for Children, Anderson, SC.

The family will be at their respective homes.

Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory, South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Sep. 15 to Sep. 17, 2020.
