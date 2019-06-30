|
|
Beatrice H. Graydon
Anderson - Beatrice H. Graydon, age 92, of Anderson, passed away on June 28, 2019. Born March 9, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Richard Vinson Haynie and Rossie Campbell Haynie. She was a member of Pope Drive Baptist Church.
She is survived by her sons, Louie H. Graydon (Lynn) and Neal Graydon, and grandson Jamie Graydon.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Louie M. Graydon, her son Charles R. Graydon, and her brothers, Harry, Richard, William and Herbert Haynie.
A Graveside service will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with Dr.. Matthew Danuser officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels, 105 S. Fant St., Anderson, SC 29624, 864-225-6800.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on June 30, 2019