Beatrice "Bea" Simpson Ayers



Beatrice "Bea" Simpson Ayers, 70, wife of Robert "Bob" Ayers, entered heaven's gate, Friday, August 14th, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Our world became a little less bright as our most loving radiant light went to be with the Lord.



A funeral service will be held at 2 pm, Saturday, August 22nd, 2020 at the Sandifer Funeral Home Chapel with Eastern Star Funeral Rites and an entombment to follow at Heritage Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and concerns for the health of family and friends, the body will lie in state 12pm -8 pm, with family receiving friends from 5-8 pm Friday, August 21st, 2020 at Sandifer Funeral Home









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store