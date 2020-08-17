1/1
Beatrice Simpson "Bea" Ayers
Beatrice "Bea" Simpson Ayers

Beatrice "Bea" Simpson Ayers, 70, wife of Robert "Bob" Ayers, entered heaven's gate, Friday, August 14th, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Our world became a little less bright as our most loving radiant light went to be with the Lord.

A funeral service will be held at 2 pm, Saturday, August 22nd, 2020 at the Sandifer Funeral Home Chapel with Eastern Star Funeral Rites and an entombment to follow at Heritage Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and concerns for the health of family and friends, the body will lie in state 12pm -8 pm, with family receiving friends from 5-8 pm Friday, August 21st, 2020 at Sandifer Funeral Home




MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Lying in State
12:00 - 08:00 PM
Sandifer Funeral Home
AUG
22
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Sandifer Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Sandifer Funeral Home
512 East Main Street
Westminster, SC 29693
(864) 647-5446
