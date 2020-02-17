|
Beatrix Cord
Anderson - Baukje "Beatrix" Akke deJong Cord, age 95, of Anderson, entered into the Church Triumphant upon her death at Rainey Hospice House on Saturday, February 15, 2020. She was the devoted wife of the late William K. Cord until his death in 1982. Born in Schiedam, Netherlands on February 28, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Titte deJong and the late Lieuwkje vanderWeide.
Mrs. Cord is a High School Graduate, and for most of her adult life was a homemaker. She was however, employed for several years as a seamstress for Sears in Hollywood, FL. She was a member of Central Presbyterian Church, Anderson.
She is survived by two sons, Hendrik L. Cord (Reta) of Anderson and Robert T. Cord (Kathleen), both of Anderson; a daughter, Alida C. Marler (James) of Lancaster, SC; also surviving are 8 grandchildren, 26 great-grand children and 3 great-great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, Beatrix was preceded in death by a sister, Akke Baukje deJong Landzaat, and a brother-in-law, William G. Landzaat.
A memorial service to celebrate and honor the life of Beatrix Cord will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020, in the Chapel of Central Presbyterian Church in Anderson, with Reverend Dr. David J. Bailey officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the Parlor at Central Presbyterian Church. The family will be at the residence.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Feb. 17 to Feb. 26, 2020