Becky Jones
1940 - 2020
Becky Jones

Anderson - Rebecca Riddle Jones affectionately known as "Scooter", age 79, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at AnMed Health Medical Center.

Born November 19, 1940 in Greenville, SC she was a daughter of the late Arthur and Catherine Stafford Riddle. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Harris Jones. Becky retired from BASF after 30 years of service. She was an avid painter, loved crafting, powdered donuts, coca cola and motorcycles. She especially loved her family.

She is survived by her son, Steve Jones (Arlette); granddaughter, Shannon Morgan (Dusty); great granddaughter, Caylee Morgan; brothers, Burton Riddle (Brenda) and Tommy Riddle; sister, Sara Snypp (Bob); sister-in-law, Patsy Brown (Harrison) and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 11:30 am Friday, July 17, 2020 at Roberts Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 4124 Clemson Blvd Suite L, Anderson, SC 29621.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Roberts Presbyterian Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
The McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
