Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
(864) 947-6201
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Williamston First Baptist Church
Becky Kay Obituary
Becky Kay

Pelzer - Rebecca Mae "Becky" Wright Kay, 88, wife of the late Marion Guyton Kay, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019.

Born in Berkley County, SC, she was a daughter of the late Grady and Ada Miller Hogsed. She was co-owner of K & K Construction. She was a faithful member of Williamston First Baptist Church. She was involved in many church activities and showed compassion to everyone she encountered.

She is survived by her sons, Lonnie Kay of Williamston, Stephen Kay (Sue) of Belton, and Randy (Danielle) Kay of Piedmont; grandchildren, Justin and Lauren; great-grandchildren, Lindsey, Lucas, Camp, and Harriett; and loving nieces, Ada and Kay.

She was predeceased by brothers, John West, Bryant Wright, Lawrence Wright, and Sam Wright; and sister, Lovey Cusack.

Visitation will be Tuesday, February 26, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Gray Mortuary. The service will be held Wednesday, February 27, at 2:00 p.m. at Williamston First Baptist Church, with burial to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park

Memorials may be made to Williamston First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 477, Williamston SC 29697.

The family will be at the home.

Gray Mortuary, Pelzer

Condolences: www.graymortuary.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Feb. 25, 2019
