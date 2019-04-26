|
|
Becky Moore Walters
Anderson, SC - Becky Sue Moore Walters, 73, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019.
Born in Anderson, SC, she was the daughter of the late Fletch Moore, Sr. and Lula Gambrell Moore. She was a member of Roberts Presbyterian Church.
Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Glenn Walters; daughter, Michelle and grandson, Nathan; sister, Agnes Richey; and a brother, Fletch A. Moore, Jr. (Ann).
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Billy Moore and two sisters, Clara Arflin and Joyce Davis.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at Roberts Presbyterian Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Sullivan-King Mortuary. The family is at the residence.
Flowers are optional; memorials may be made to Developmental Center for Exceptional Children, 1100 West Franklin Street, Anderson, SC 29624.
Sullivan-King Mortuary
www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 26, 2019