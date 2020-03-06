|
|
Becky Moorhead
Anderson, SC - Evelyn Rebecca (Becky) Moorhead passed away peacefully Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the Rainey Hospice House.
Born in Anderson, she was the daughter of the late Julian H. and Lottie Nelson Kay. A graduate of T.L. Hanna High School and Clemson University, she was a strong advocate for education and spent her life passing on her love for learning to others. Becky was an active member of Boulevard Baptist Church for many years. Her love for the Lord molded her life and helped her deal with life's trials.
Survivors include two daughters, Sandra Copeland (husband Jody) of Pittsburgh, PA and Pamela Cann (husband Paul) of Antreville, SC; daughter-in-law, Frankie P. Moorhead of Anderson; four grandchildren, Jessica Leigh Goldstein of Los Angeles, CA, Alex William Cann (wife Ashlyn) and Parker Thomas Cann, both of Antreville, and Blakely Caroline Moorhead of Anderson; and great-granddaughter, Averi Elizabeth Cann.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William James Moorhead; son, Scott William Moorhead; brothers, William Kay and Jim Kay; and sisters, Margaret Wilson, Peggy Ashley, Patsy Hayes, and Mary Ann Leach.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at Boulevard Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Austin Carty and Dr. Jack Couch. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. Saturday at Sullivan-King Mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Boulevard Baptist Church, 700 Boulevard, Anderson, SC 29621, or the , 4124 Clemson Boulevard, Suite L, Anderson, SC 29621.
In 1991, Becky wrote a paper stating that her philosophy of life was "Whatever happens in life, you should learn from it and become a better person because of it".
Sullivan-King Mortuary
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020