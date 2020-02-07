|
|
Ben Baker
Anderson - Ben Baker, 90, of Anderson, SC, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Rainey Hospice House.
Born March 27, 1929 in Anderson, SC, he was a son of the late Samuel Baker and Willie Sally Burton McMahan.
Ben was proud veteran of the United States Army having served his county as a paratrooper and rifleman with the 82nd Airborne Division. He spent his career in the textile industry and worked for Stauffer Chemical Co. Ben loved going to McDonald's on 28 By-Pass and getting a sausage biscuit and a hot senior coffee. He loved to fish, cut grass on his riding lawn mower and spend time with his family. Ben was a loving father and grandfather and was a friend to many. He was a member of Pope Drive Baptist Church.
Ben is survived by his wife of 71 years, Betty Jean Whitfield Baker, as they celebrated their anniversary on January 1st; daughters, Becky Ross (Danny) and Judy Ross (John); his grandchildren who affectionately called him "Pop", Benji Ross (April), John Ross (Jennifer), Mary Beth Wright (Jay) and Sarah Brown (Brandon); great-grandchildren, Samuel Ross, Hartley Ross, Baylis Wright, Colby Brown, Baker Ross, Cate Ross, Cole Wright, Griffin Wright and Garrison Brown; and sisters, Betty Moser (Ken) and Dot Whitfield.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Amos Baker, Clifford Baker and Truman McMahan; and several step-brothers and step-sisters.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, February 10, 2020 at Pope Drive Baptist Church. with Dr. Matthew Danuser officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the sanctuary. There will be a private family entombment.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Rd., Anderson, SC 29621.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020