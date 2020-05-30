Ben Belcher Richardson
Ben Belcher Richardson

Pendleton - Ben Richardson, 79, of 107 Stephens Road, died Friday, May 29, 2020, at AnMed Health.

Born in Pendleton, SC, he was the son of the late Charlie and Willie Belcher Richardson.

The body will be on view at the funeral home Monday, from 3-7 pm. Burial services will be private.

THE FAMILY REQUESTS NO FLOWERS.

For more information and to offer condolences, please visit our website at dbwalkerfuneralservices.com






Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

