Ben Belcher Richardson
Pendleton - Ben Richardson, 79, of 107 Stephens Road, died Friday, May 29, 2020, at AnMed Health.
Born in Pendleton, SC, he was the son of the late Charlie and Willie Belcher Richardson.
The body will be on view at the funeral home Monday, from 3-7 pm. Burial services will be private.
THE FAMILY REQUESTS NO FLOWERS.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.