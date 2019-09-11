Services
Ben Turetzky
Salem, SC - Seymour Ben Turetzky, 80, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019.

Born in Norwich, Conn., he was the son of the late Isadore and Tillie Turetzky. He was retired from Michelin North America.

Survivors include his wife, Regina "Reggie" Turetzky; son Greg Turetzky of Houston, TX; daughter, Jill Turetzky and husband, Neil Smith of London, England; and a brother, Bert Turetzky of San Diego, CA.

A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 11, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Anderson, SC. A memorial service will follow at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Temple B'Nai Israel, 1302 North Oakland Avenue, Anderson, SC 29621.

Memorial contributions may be made to FOLKS, 4065 Keowee School Road, Seneca, SC 29672, or Temple B'Nai Israel, P.O. Box 491, Anderson, SC 29622.

Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Sept. 11, 2019
