Robinson Downtown Funeral Home
305 W Main St
Easley, SC 29640
864-639-2411
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
4:00 PM
Refuge Baptist Church Cemetery
219 Refuge Church Road
Central, SC
Pendleton, SC - Bennie Carmon Brown, 79, passed away, Sunday, April 14, 2019, at AnMed Health.

He was born in Lavonia, Georgia, the son of the late Leland E. and Etta Mae Craft Brown. He was a graduate of Pendleton High School and was a retired maintenance supervisor with Michelin in Sandy Springs. Bennie was a member of the Pendleton Swingers Western Square Dance Club and owned B & M Karting.

Surviving are sons, Bennie Wayne Brown (Beth Durham) of Pendleton and Tim Brown (Brenda) of Central; daughter, Vanessa Langston (Gregg) of Norris; sister, Linda Kisker of Piedmont, SC; grandchildren, Mandy Holcombe, Kayla Collins (Stephen), Carol Durham (Jeffrey), Corey Brown, Jenna Brown and Brandon Langston; and great-grandchildren, Eva, Emily, Lacy and Willa.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Betty Craft Brown; brother, Leland Brown; and sister, Lenora Hardy.

Graveside services will be 4 PM, Thursday at Refuge Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hospice Unit of one's choice.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.robinsonfuneralhomes.com or at Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home, Central, SC.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 16, 2019
