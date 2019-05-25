|
Bennie Dykes
Anderson - Bennie Massingale Dykes, 84, of Anderson SC, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Rainey Hospice House.
She is survived by her husband: Claude M. Dykes; children: John Massingale and Mary Brown (Charlie); daughter-in-law: Linda Massingale; 1 brother; 2 sisters; 6 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
She is predeceased by a son: Terry Massingale.
Funeral services will take place at Temple Baptist Church on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at 3pm. Entombment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Visitation will be held prior to the service at the church on Sunday, from 1:30pm to 3pm.
Condolences may be offered to the family at www.sosebeemortuary.com.
The Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on May 25, 2019