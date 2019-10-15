|
|
Benny Clifton Cofer
Green Valley, AZ - Benny Clifton Cofer, 81, passed away October 10, 2019 from Alzheimer's disease at his home in Green Valley, AZ.
Benny was preceded in death by his 1st wife, Xylda Bland Cofer, August, 2009. Benny is survived by 2nd wife Ligia Cofer, daughters Lisa Belue (Michael) & Lori Fountain (Dan); grandchildren, Bryan Belue (Leslie), Jessica Andrews (Avery); and 6 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made in Benny's memory to the https://www.alz.org/. Please have your donation notifications sent to Lisa Belue, 3819 Melody Ln, Odessa, TX 79762
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019