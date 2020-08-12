1/1
Benny Dale Brown
Benny Dale Brown

Anderson - Benny Dale Brown, 65, of Anderson, died August 11, 2020, at his residence.

Born in Anderson on September 18, 1954, he was a son of the late Charlie Ben Brown and the late Hilda Padgett Brown.

He was a retired electrician and a retired member of the I.B.E.W. He loved hunting and camping and especially fishing.

He is survived by his companion, Teresa "Luke" Whitman, daughter, Donna Fansler, step-daughter, Jessica Harper, step-son Casey Whitman, sisters, Carolyn D. Brown, Sherrie Rollins, Deborah Reid, brothers, Charlie Ray Brown and Patrick Brown, grandchildren, Brianna Fansler, Aleigha Talley and Tyler Bridges and a great-granddaughter, Sophia Eder.

The family will receive friends at the home of his sister, Carolyn D. Brown 300 Horseshoe Trail, Anderson, SC 29626 on Saturday, August 15, 2020, from 2:00 pm until.

The family will be at their respective homes.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his memory to Hospice of The Upstate 1835 Rogers Rd. Anderson, SC 29621

A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.standardfuneralcenter.com

THE STANDARD CREMATION & FUNERAL CENTER.




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
