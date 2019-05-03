|
|
Benny Nunnally
Seneca, SC - Doyle Bennett "Benny" Nunnally, 69, died Thursday, May 2, 2019, in Seneca, SC after a brief illness.
He was the son of Doyle Nunnally and Betty Black. Benny grew up in the Zion Community of Anderson County and lived in Seneca for the past 40 years. He worked many years at LaFrance Industries, then for a security company at Clemson University. Benny had a special relationship with many Clemson students who gave him the nickname "Birdman". Benny was a unique individual who was loved by many. He was a member of Mt. Tabor Baptist Church.
In addition to his father and mother, Benny is survived by a sister, several cousins, many nephews and nieces, and special sister-like friends, Lela Turner and Gerry LaBoone. He was preceded in death by his step-mother, Rachel Nunnally.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4, at Mt. Tabor Baptist Church Cemetery, 5901 Highway 187 North, Anderson, SC. To honor Benny, casual attire (jeans and tee shirts) is suggested for the service.
Memorials may be made to the .
