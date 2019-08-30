Services
Benny Ray Simpson


1947 - 2019
Benny Ray Simpson Obituary
Benny Ray Simpson

Anderson - Benny Ray Simpson, 72, of Anderson, SC, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at his home.

Born June 19, 1947 in Finley, TN, he was a son of the late T.H. "Bud" Simpson and Rebbie Hill Simpson. Benny was a jack of all trades with a special talent in carpentry.

He is survived by son, Tony Simpson (Missy) of Anderson; daughters, Laveda Michelle Roy of Baltimore, MD and Kimberly Rayann Vaughn of New Haven, MO; brother, Bill Simpson of Covington, TN; and sister, Carolyn McDonald (Art) of Finley, TN; 15 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by son, Christopher Steven Simpson; brothers, Hershell, Ray and Charles Simpson; and sisters, Lola Mae Simpson, Mary Hudson, Christine Simpson, Linda Simpson, Glenda Patterson and Martha McCanless.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Roger Rd, Anderson, SC 29621 or , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Aug. 30, 2019
