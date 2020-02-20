|
Bernice Gaines Williams
Elizabeth City, NC - Bernice Gaines Williams, 64, died Monday, February 10, 2020. Born in Anderson, SC, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Emma Owens Gaines.
She is survived by her children, Audrey Williams (Michael J. King), Missouri City, TX and Christopher Williams, Philadelphia, PA.; one grandchild, and four siblings.
Funeral services are 11 am Saturday at Mt. Able Baptist Church with viewing from 10 am until the hour of service. Burial in the church cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to www.dbwalkerfuneralservices.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020