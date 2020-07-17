1/
Bernice Haley Powell
Bernice Haley Powell

Anderson, SC - Bernice Haley Powell, 93, widow of Eldridge Cecil Powell, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Rainey Hospice House.

Born in Oconee County, SC, she was the daughter of the late James Julius and Wiley Standridge Haley. She was a retired cosmetologist and attended Trinity United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her son, James "Jimmy" Powell (Vicki); two grandchildren, Nicholas Powell and Jennifer Powell; and two sisters, Venice Wood and Vadrew Smith.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Harold, Herman, and Furman Haley.

Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. Monday, July 20, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel. Burial will be private. Friends may pay their respects and sign the register book from noon until 5 p.m. Sunday, July 19, at Sullivan-King Mortuary.

Memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 1809 North Main Street, Anderson, SC 29621.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan-King Mortuary - Anderson
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
