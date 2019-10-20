Services
Bernie Gilmer Skelton

Bernie Gilmer Skelton Obituary
Bernie Gilmer Skelton

Anderson - Bernie Jeanette Gilmer Skelton, 84, of 328 Carter Road, widow of Johnny Edward "Ed" Skelton, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019 at Prisma Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Born January 8, 1935 in Anderson, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Mildred Craft Gilmer. She attended Winthrop College, was a homemaker, worked at Sullivan Hardware Company and later for Westside High School. She was a lifelong member of New Prospect Baptist Church.

Surviving are her two daughters, Susan Skelton of Greenville and Cynthia Skelton of Pendleton; son, John Skelton and his wife, Beverly of Anderson; grandson, Kyle Skelton and several grand fur babies. She was preceded in death by three sisters, Alice Ann Gilmer, Sharon Martin and Dottie Singleton and a brother, Skip Gilmer.

Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday (Oct. 26) at 12 noon at New Prospect Baptist Church with Revs. Bobby Watson and Tom Turner officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 until 11:45am prior to the service at the church.

The family is at the residence.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Prospect Baptist Church, 2503 Whitehall Rd, Anderson, SC 29625 or Anderson County Library Bookmobile, 300 N. McDuffie Street, Anderson, South Carolina 29621

Sullivan-King Mortuary www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2019
