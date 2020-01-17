Services
Beth Thompson Gray

Beth Thompson Gray Obituary
Beth Thompson Gray

Pendleton, SC - Nena Elizabeth Thompson Gray, 55, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020, at her residence.

Born in Columbia, SC, she was the daughter of Ray L. Thompson, Jr. and the late Nena Sue Richardson Thompson. She was a graduate of Pendleton High School, College of Charleston and received her master's degree at Southern Wesleyan University. Beth was a teacher at Hiram Elementary School in Hiram, Georgia and later in Anderson School District #4.

She is survived by her husband, Eddie Gray; daughters, Emlynn Shoemaker and Kathryn Schall (John); stepsons, Shawn Gray (Krystin) and Kyle Gray; grandson, Michael Schall; father, Ray L. Thompson, Jr.; brother, Lee Thompson (Beth); nephews, Ben and Sam Thompson; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Rev. Ernest and Peggy Gray; sister-in-law, Laura Coste (Jervey); and a niece, Chloe Coste.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, January 19, at Lebanon Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. Sunday at the church.

Memorials may be made to Bishop Branch Baptist Church, 1109 Central Road, Central, SC 29630 for Anne and Dismas Shekalaghe.

Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020
