Beth Williamson WatsonAnderson, SC - Sheila Beth Williamson Watson, 73, widow of William Howard "Bill" Watson, Jr., passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at the Rainey Hospice House.Born in Anderson County, she was the daughter of the late William Prue and Louise Kay Williamson. She was retired from Bosch Corporation. Mrs. Watson was a member of Welcome Baptist Church and in recent years attended New Prospect Baptist Church.She is survived by her stepson, William H. Watson III (Susan); three grandchildren, Angela Hilliard (Benji), Tyler Watson, and Savannah Watson; two great-grandchildren; brother, Leland Williamson (Gail); sister, Elaine W. Dempsey (Buddy); and a sister-in-law, Martha Padgett (Glenn).In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Gerald, Larry, and Aubrey Williamson.A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 18, at the Williamson Family Cemetery, 400 Wright School Road, Belton, conducted by Rev. James Crittendon. Friends may pay their respects and sign the register book from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Friday, July 17, at Sullivan-King Mortuary.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.Sullivan-King Mortuary