Betsy Brown
Anderson - On Wednesday, October 7, 2020, Betsy Ross Brown, 88, passed away at Rainey Hospice House.
Betsy was born on December 10, 1931 in Laurens, South Carolina to Clyde and Sadie Ross. She was one of eight children and lived most of her life in Greer, South Carolina before moving to Anderson in 1949. She was married to the late George Calvin Brown and they had one son.
Betsy was preceded in death by her husband, four sisters, two brothers, and her son, Derrell Maurice Brown.
She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Pat Fossum Brown; three grandchildren - Christopher Ross Brown (De-a), Lane Brown Thornton (Craig), and Anna Brown Giles (Wes); and six great-grandchildren - Graci, Karsyn, and Owen Brown; Calloway and Davis Thornton; and Alice Giles; and many nieces and nephews.
A private funeral service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Hospice of the Upstate - Rainey Hospice House
1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621 or The Billy Graham Library Ministry 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28201
