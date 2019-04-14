|
Betty Clark
Starr - Betty Joyce Sanders Clark, 84, of Starr, SC, passed away at her home on Thursday April 11, 2019.
Born in Anderson, SC on May 31, 1934 she was the daughter of the late J.P. and Robbie Sanders and wife to Edward Clark Sr.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children: Steve Morris, Wendy Tucker, Kaye Hall and Gaye Burdette, Brother: Bud Sanders; Sister: Brenda Jancan; sister-in-law: Lillie Mae Sanders; as well as eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother: Winfred Sanders.
Funeral services will take place at 1pm on Monday April 15, 2019 at the Sosebee Mortuary Iva Chapel and will be officiated by Minister Andy Brewster. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 11am to 1pm at the Iva Chapel prior to the service Monday.
Condolences may be offered to the family at www.SosebeeMortuary.com.
The Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory Iva Chapel will be assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 14, 2019