Betty Fairchild Hood
Anderson - Betty Fairchild Hood, 80, of Anderson, SC, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at her home.
Born April 8, 1939 in Nyack, NY, she was the daughter of the late Dorothy Shaffer Fairchild and Lester Fairchild, Sr. She was loyally and faithfully married to the late Gerald Hood having never remarried after his passing in 1976. Betty worked as a bakery assistant at Wal-Mart and was a member of Hebron United Methodist Church.
She is survived by son, Michael A. Hood (Debra) of Lowndesville; daughter Kimberley A. Stroud (Mark) of Anderson; brothers, Lester Fairchild (Joan) of Monticello, NY and Russell Fairchild (Joann) of Townville; step-mother Helen Fairchild of Oneonta, NY; grandchildren, Brandon Michael Hood (Debra) and Michael Reece Hood; great-grandchild, Annabelle Lee Hood.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by brothers, Walter, Charles, Clayton and Dennis Fairchild.
The family will receive friends from 1:30-3:30pm Friday, August 30, 2019 at Hebron United Methodist Church. The funeral service will begin at 3:30pm with Rev. Jeff Hogan officiating. Burial will follow in Hebron United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Flowers will be accepted and memorial donations may be made to Hebron United Methodist Church, 107 Hebron Church Road, Iva, SC 29655 or Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Rd, Anderson, SC 29621.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Aug. 28, 2019