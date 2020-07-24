1/
Betty "Granny" Fowler
Betty "Granny" Fowler

Anderson, SC - Betty Jo Hardy Fowler, 88, widow of Charles Lindbergh Fowler, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Born in Anderson, SC, she was the daughter of the late Freeman and Lizzie Mae White Hardy. Mrs. Fowler was the former owner of Fowler's Quick Stop. She was a member of Asbury Baptist Church. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who loved spending time with her family.

Survivors include two daughters, Jackie Gordon and Jan Woodrum (Gary); son, Larry Fowler (Jackie); four grandchildren, Charley Holden (John), Luke Fowler, Katrina McLees (Grant), and Travis Woodrum (Jennifer); eight great-grandchildren; and a sister, Bertha Childs.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Wayne Gordon.

Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 26, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. Mark Dickson. Burial will follow at New Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2:15 p.m. Sunday at the mortuary. The family is at the residence.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Centerville Fire Department,196 Sullivan Road, Anderson, SC 29625.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
01:00 - 02:15 PM
Sullivan-King Mortuary - Anderson
JUL
26
Funeral service
02:30 PM
Sullivan-King Mortuary - Anderson
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan-King Mortuary - Anderson
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
