Betty Frady Taylor
Betty Frady Taylor

Anderson - Betty Frady Taylor, 83, of Anderson, SC, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 14, 2020.

Born November 16, 1936 in Walhalla, SC, she was the daughter of the late John Albert Frady and Frances Smith Frady Bagwell. Betty served as the church secretary at Varennes Heights Baptist Church for 24 years where she was a faithful member. She loved her Lord and loved her family more than anything.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 66 years, James Milford Taylor; son, Rev. Rick D. Taylor (Candice) of Gaffney, SC; daughter, Rhonda Hanks (Greg) of Anderson, SC; grandchildren, Tara Bolton (Michael) of Blacksburg, SC, Scott Hanks (Sarah) of Liberty, SC, Andrea Hicks (Michael) of Anderson, SC and James Taylor (Amber) of Manhattan, KS; and 11 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Donna Marie Taylor.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 1:30-2:30 pm at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 pm with Rev. Rick Taylor and Rev. Doug Ferguson officiating. Burial will follow in Old Silver Brook Cemetery. Social distancing will be observed. Those serving as pallbearers are Scott Hanks, Michael Hicks, James Taylor, Michael Bolton, Eli Bolton and Isaac Bolton.

Flowers will be accepted and memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Upstate,1835 Rogers Rd., Anderson, SC 29621.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
The McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
