|
|
Betty Gambrell
Honea Path - Betty Lee Arflin Gambrell, 85, widow of William Lewis Gambrell, of Shady Grove Road, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Rainey Hospice House.
Born in Homer, GA, she was the daughter of the late John Ed and Pauline Parson Arflin. She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church and formerly worked at Chiquola Daycare.
Surviving are: three daughters, Wanda (Randy) Black, Debbie (Chuck) Vaughn, and Tammy (Jeff) Poore, all of Honea Path; three brothers, Harold (Jewell) Arflin, Hansel Arflin, and Billy Ray (Hortense) Arflin, all of Belton, seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and her special caregiver, Roberta (Otis) Arnold.
Funeral services will be held at 1 P.M. Thursday at Friendship Baptist Church with Rev. Paul Cooper officiating. Burial will follow in M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery.
The family is at the home of her daughter, Debbie, 309 Vaughn Rd, Honea Path, and will receive friends from 12-1 P.M. Thursday at the church prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Rd, Anderson, SC 29621. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Sept. 24, 2019