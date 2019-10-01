|
|
Betty Hopkins Alexander
Seneca - Betty Hopkins Alexander, 89, of 710 S Oak Street, wife of the late Fred Lawrence Alexander Jr., passed away September 28, 2019 at Oconee Memorial Hospital surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Oconee County, SC, she was the daughter of the late James Martin Hopkins and Mattie Lay Hopkins. Betty worked as a beautician for 52 years and attended and was a member of Seneca Baptist Church, where she worked in the church nursery for over 20 years.
Survivors include children, Lillian Diane Alexander Twilley (Thomas Dale) of Toccoa, GA, Gary Lawrence Alexander (Margaret P.) of Westminster, Daniel Warren Alexander (Wanda S.) of Seneca; sisters, Mamie Edwards, Ruth Morris, Geraldine Hughes, and Myra Stroud; seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Alexander is preceded in death by brothers, Doc Hopkins, Sloan Hopkins, Howard Hopkins, Ed Hopkins; and sisters, Lillian Alexander, and Ella Mae Holland.
A funeral service will be held at 3 pm, Tuesday, October 1st, 2019, at Seneca Baptist Church with burial to follow at Oconee Memorial Park. The family will receive friends 6-8 pm, Monday, September 30th, 2019 at Sandifer Funeral Home and 1-3 pm, Tuesday, October 1st , 2019 prior to the service at Seneca Baptist Church.
The family is at the residence of Daniel and Wanda Alexander at 610 South Oak Street, Seneca, SC 29678. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com.
Sandifer Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Oct. 1, 2019