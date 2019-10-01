Services
Sandifer Funeral Home
512 East Main Street
Westminster, SC 29693
(864) 647-5446
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Alexander
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Hopkins Alexander

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Hopkins Alexander Obituary
Betty Hopkins Alexander

Seneca - Betty Hopkins Alexander, 89, of 710 S Oak Street, wife of the late Fred Lawrence Alexander Jr., passed away September 28, 2019 at Oconee Memorial Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Oconee County, SC, she was the daughter of the late James Martin Hopkins and Mattie Lay Hopkins. Betty worked as a beautician for 52 years and attended and was a member of Seneca Baptist Church, where she worked in the church nursery for over 20 years.

Survivors include children, Lillian Diane Alexander Twilley (Thomas Dale) of Toccoa, GA, Gary Lawrence Alexander (Margaret P.) of Westminster, Daniel Warren Alexander (Wanda S.) of Seneca; sisters, Mamie Edwards, Ruth Morris, Geraldine Hughes, and Myra Stroud; seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Alexander is preceded in death by brothers, Doc Hopkins, Sloan Hopkins, Howard Hopkins, Ed Hopkins; and sisters, Lillian Alexander, and Ella Mae Holland.

A funeral service will be held at 3 pm, Tuesday, October 1st, 2019, at Seneca Baptist Church with burial to follow at Oconee Memorial Park. The family will receive friends 6-8 pm, Monday, September 30th, 2019 at Sandifer Funeral Home and 1-3 pm, Tuesday, October 1st , 2019 prior to the service at Seneca Baptist Church.

The family is at the residence of Daniel and Wanda Alexander at 610 South Oak Street, Seneca, SC 29678. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com.

Sandifer Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now