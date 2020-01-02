|
|
Betty Jane Smith Jordan
Betty Jane Smith Jordan, 81, wife of Dennis Leonard Jordan, of Belton, died Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at her residence.
Born in the Lebanon Community of Anderson County on August 10, 1938, she was a daughter of the late D.K. Smith and the late Mary Sanders Smith.
She was a retired Lab Technician with AnMed Health Medical Center and Greenville Memorial Hospital. She was of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Dennis Leonard Jordan, a son, Dennis Leonard "Denny" Jordan Jr. (Fran), granddaughter, Brittany Jordan Morris (Tad) and a grandson, Steven Jordan (Jeri). She is also survived by a sister, Margaret Smith and 5 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 3:00pm in The Tribute Room of The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center 1621 Pearman Dairy Rd. Anderson, SC 29625. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends prior to the service starting at 2:00pm.
Flowers are optional. Memorials may be made to PruittHealth Hospice 1510 N. Fant St. Anderson, SC 29621
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.standardfuneralcenter.com
THE STANDARD CREMATION & FUNERAL CENTER
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020