Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Bates
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Jean Bryant Bates

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

Betty Jean Bryant Bates In Memoriam
In Loving Memory Of

Betty Jean Bryant Bates

7/19/1932 - 5/11/2018

The moment that you left me my heart split in two,

one side filled with memories, the other side died with you.

I often lay awake at night when the world is fast asleep,

and take a walk down memory lane with tears upon my cheek.

Remembering you is easy, I do it every day

but missing you is a heartache that never goes away.

I hold you tightly within my heart and there you will remain.

You see life has gone on without you but will never be the same.

Your loving Husband and family

Harold W. Bates

Children

Grandchildren

Great Grandchildren
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.