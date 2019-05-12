|
|
In Loving Memory Of
Betty Jean Bryant Bates
7/19/1932 - 5/11/2018
The moment that you left me my heart split in two,
one side filled with memories, the other side died with you.
I often lay awake at night when the world is fast asleep,
and take a walk down memory lane with tears upon my cheek.
Remembering you is easy, I do it every day
but missing you is a heartache that never goes away.
I hold you tightly within my heart and there you will remain.
You see life has gone on without you but will never be the same.
Your loving Husband and family
Harold W. Bates
Children
Grandchildren
Great Grandchildren
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on May 12, 2019