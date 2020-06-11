Betty Jean Rogers Childress
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Jean Rogers Childress

Townville, SC - 83, wife of the late Olin T. Childress, Sr., of Townville, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Cottingham Hospice House.

A native of Oconee County, SC, Mrs. Childress was the daughter of the late Norman Sam Rogers and Bessie Barker Rogers. She and Olin were the owners and operators of Childress Sheet Metal. She was a member of Townville Baptist Church, Red Hat Society and did volunteer work.

Mrs. Childress is survived by her sons: Olin "Tom" T. Childress, Jr. of Albuquerque, NM and Gary Childress of Seneca; daughter: Nancy C. Barnes of Seneca; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sisters: Sue Hunter and Joan Addis both of Salem and Carol Queen of Walhalla.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Childress was preceded in death by her son: Kenny Childress; brothers: Doyle, Glenn, Dennis, Virgil, Roy, William and Norman Rogers; and sisters: Essie Rogers, Grace Lewis and Lorene Moser.

A graveside service will be held at 4:00 PM, Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Oconee Memorial Park.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved