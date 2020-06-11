Betty Jean Rogers Childress
Townville, SC - 83, wife of the late Olin T. Childress, Sr., of Townville, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Cottingham Hospice House.
A native of Oconee County, SC, Mrs. Childress was the daughter of the late Norman Sam Rogers and Bessie Barker Rogers. She and Olin were the owners and operators of Childress Sheet Metal. She was a member of Townville Baptist Church, Red Hat Society and did volunteer work.
Mrs. Childress is survived by her sons: Olin "Tom" T. Childress, Jr. of Albuquerque, NM and Gary Childress of Seneca; daughter: Nancy C. Barnes of Seneca; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sisters: Sue Hunter and Joan Addis both of Salem and Carol Queen of Walhalla.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Childress was preceded in death by her son: Kenny Childress; brothers: Doyle, Glenn, Dennis, Virgil, Roy, William and Norman Rogers; and sisters: Essie Rogers, Grace Lewis and Lorene Moser.
A graveside service will be held at 4:00 PM, Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Oconee Memorial Park.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.